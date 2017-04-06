BERLIN, April 6 It is legitimate to start
discussing when and how the European Central Bank will wind down
its aggressive stimulus policy as the economy recovers, the head
of Germany's Bundesbank said on Thursday.
By opening the door to a discussion on the end of years of
easy money, Jens Weidmann struck a different tone to ECB
President Mario Draghi, who said earlier on Thursday Frankfurt
planned to stick to its policy plan.
"Given the prospect of a protracted, robust economic
recovery in the euro area and an increase in price pressure, the
discussion is also legitimate on when the Governing Council
should consider monetary policy normalisation and how it could
adjust its communication accordingly," Weidmann said.
He added: "I could have imagined a less expansive monetary
policy, especially as many economic indicators develop
positively."
(Reporting By Paul Carrel; Writing by Francesco Canepa in
Frankfurt)