September 15, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

ECB should stick to capital key in government debt buys - Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The head of the Bundesbank warned on Thursday against using the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, which sees Germany secure the lion's share of the purchases, to bankroll the bloc's most indebted countries.

Faced by the risk of running out of short-term German bonds to buy, the ECB is looking at options to keep its 1.74 trillion euros ($1.96 trillion) money-printing programme running, including changing the amount of bonds it buys from each country.

Jens Weidmann said targeting purchases towards crisis countries would endanger taxpayer money and recommended sticking to the 'capital key' rule, whereby purchases follow the relative size of each country's economy and are carried out by national central banks.

"We should stick to this benchmark of the current programme if we don't want to get the Eurosystem into hot water," he told an audience in Karlsruhe.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke; Editing by Janet Lawrence

