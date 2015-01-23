BOE's Carney says ECB steps "absolutely necessary" for prosperity

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The bond-buying plan unveiled by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday has laid the foundations for more prosperity in Europe, Bank of England chief Mark Carney said.

“I welcome the steps that the ECB took yesterday,” Carney told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“(They are) absolutely necessary to preserve the prospects of medium-term prosperity in Europe. This doesn’t deliver medium-term prosperity, it just creates the conditions for it.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin)