ECB's Draghi says China gaining control over policymaking
January 21, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says China gaining control over policymaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Economic deceleration in China has had a negative impact on the outlook for the euro zone, but the European Central Bank also has confidence in Beijing authorities’ ability to manage the slowdown, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

ECB rate setters discussed China during Thursday’s meeting, Draghi told a news conference after the central bank held interest rates at record lows.

“What are we going to expect (from China)?... It was recalled that the Chinese authorities have a reputation for acting responsibly.” he said. “What they have done in the last weeks shows that they are gaining control over their policy-making.” (Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

