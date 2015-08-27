FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The euro is irreversible despite its faults - ECB's Coeure
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

The euro is irreversible despite its faults - ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The euro is an irreversible project even though the people of Europe lack confidence in the currency union’s ability to deliver all promised benefits, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Greece, bailed out by the euro zone this month, came close to leaving the bloc with some, including Germany’s finance minister, advocating a “temporary” exit.

“The exit of a member country would inevitably lead economic actors to wonder who would be next, with all the potential destabilising effects that such speculation could entail,” Coeure told a meeting of French diplomats in Paris.

“The genie will not be put back in its bottle once and for all until it is clear that such a risk will not rear its head again,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.