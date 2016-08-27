FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

ECB rates could stay low unless other policy areas contribute: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policies were enacted on the assumption they would be temporary, but unless other policy areas started contributing, rates could remain low, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.

"These measures have been very effective in supporting output and inflation and anchoring medium-term price stability," Coeure told the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"If other economic policies do not (contribute), then we cannot exclude that the real equilibrium rate remains low," Coeure said. "As such, we may see short-term rates being pushed to the effective lower bound more frequently in the event of macroeconomic shocks; and the stimulus provided by lowering interest rates to that level would be of course be much weaker." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)

