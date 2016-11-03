FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Central bank balance sheets may stay high if safe asset supply is low: ECB's Coeure
November 3, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 10 months ago

Central bank balance sheets may stay high if safe asset supply is low: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Central banks may need to operate with permanently enlarged balance sheets if governments are unable to provide markets with a bigger supply or relatively safe assets, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Markets are in need of a greater supply of safe assets so governments should make their outstanding debt safer or market participants need to find ways to generate more safe assets by creating synthetic European Safe Bonds, Coeure said at a presentation at Harvard University.

"Yet if governments do not provide more safe assets or markets do not construct them synthetically, a second-best answer... is for central banks to operate with permanently higher balance sheets to compensate for structural changes in the supply of and demand for safe assets," Coeure said.

"In other words, it is well within central banks' operational capacity to play a more structural role in supplying safe assets to the financial system. That would however suppress a crucial incentive for governments to improve the safety of their debt," he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
