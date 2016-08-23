FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Inadequate euro zone reforms could force ECB to act: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may have to ease policy further if badly needed fiscal and structural reforms in the euro zone fail to materialise, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

"If nothing takes place (in terms of reforms), the central bank would have to do more," Coeure told a conference in Geneva. "If not much is taking place on the structural reform front, not much on fiscal reform front, then ECB would have to do more."

Coeure added that euro area economic growth is picking up and will continue to accelerate but the recovery is not as strong as the bank would like. (Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
