Economic weakness threatens Europe's social contract: Coeure
June 17, 2016 / 12:02 PM / a year ago

Economic weakness threatens Europe's social contract: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s persistent economic weakness threatens the sustainability of the social market economy, requiring immediate and comprehensive structural reforms, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“The combination of low potential growth and the debt overhang inherited from the crisis threatens the European social contract, a contract that was established in the post-war era and that was fair and affordable at that time,” Coeure told a conference in Berlin.

“This in turn is a threat to the sustainability of our social market economy, which is the environment in which our monetary policy operates.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)

