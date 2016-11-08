FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ECB policy side effects limited, accommodation appropriate: Coeure
November 8, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 10 months ago

ECB policy side effects limited, accommodation appropriate: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's highly accommodative policy stance remains appropriate as the negative side effects are still limited, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday in an opinion piece in French newspaper Les Echos.

"The side effects of our measures are at present limited and give us no reason to question their relevance," Coeure said.

"Yes, low interest rates are holding back banks' profitability, but our monetary policy is stimulating the volume and strengthening the quality of bank lending so well that its overall impact on banks is, for the time being, positive."

Coeure added that the ECB would continue to support the recovery of the euro area in what he called an uncertain international climate. But he also urged governments to start major policy reforms because the "monetary climate will not always be so favourable". (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
