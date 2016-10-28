FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ECB policy has reduced room for manoeuvre: Coeure
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 10 months ago

ECB policy has reduced room for manoeuvre: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's room to maneuver has been reduced as it approaches the effective limits of its interest rate policy so governments need to start shouldering the burden for reviving the euro zone economy, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Arguing that the ECB's unprecedented stimulus has so far been appropriate, Coeure also warned about limits and side effects of monetary policy, putting the burden on governments to carry on with the work.

"Postponing the necessary reforms is not a valid option anymore," Coeure told a conference on Friday. "Procrastination and forbearance have not served the euro area well." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.