ECB decision all about whether growth, inflation uptick sustainable: Coeure

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will consider whether the recent uptick in euro zone inflation and growth is sustainable when deciding on the future of its stimulus, a top ECB policy maker said on Friday.

"Monetary accommodation will be maintained until we see a sustained adjustment (in inflation)," Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"So the whole discussion will be how sustained is that," he added, citing Spain's strong GDP reading on Friday as an example of the recent growth improvement. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)