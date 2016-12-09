FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe must find way to grow even when rates rise: ECB's Coeure
December 8, 2016 / 2:44 PM / 8 months ago

Europe must find way to grow even when rates rise: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments must find ways to support economic growth even when interest rates start rising, a European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, a day after the ECB reduced the monthly pace of its money-printing programme for the first time.

"One needs to find growth sources which do not depend on monetary policy," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told French radio channel Europe 1.

"Long-term interest rates will rise again; economic actors need to prepare, especially governments." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

