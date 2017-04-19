FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure takes more benign view on growth risk
April 19, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

ECB's Coeure takes more benign view on growth risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Risks to the euro zone economic outlook are largely balanced, European Central Bank rate board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday, taking a more benign stand than ECB chief Mario Draghi and highlighting the bloc's growth momentum.

Arguing that he does not see risks tilted to the downside, Coeure said he saw prospects for policy normalisation after years of having to increase stimulus to prop up growth and inflation.

The ECB has long argued that risks surrounding the growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, even if they are less pronounced than in the past. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

