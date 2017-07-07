UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7
July 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT, July 7 The European Central Bank should adjust its policy carefully, flexibly and transparently to avoid an abrupt market adjustment, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told France's Le Monde and Italy's La Stampa in a joint interview.
"If needed, the Governing Council will continue to adjust its instruments both qualitatively and quantitatively," Coeure was quoted on Friday as saying. "But when this is needed, it should do so carefully and flexibly, and based on what matters for us within the framework of our mandate: the inflation outlook."
"We must be transparent in our communications on these developments," he said. "Otherwise we run the risk of a more abrupt adjustment for the markets when the decisions are actually taken."
MOSCOW, July 7 German firm Siemens said on Friday it had set up a task force to investigate reports that its turbines had been delivered to Crimea for use in Russian-built power plants.