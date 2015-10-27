FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure says tools used will depend on shocks seen
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 27, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The tools the European Central Bank uses will depend on the shocks it sees to liquidity or interest rates, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said during a visit to Mexico on Tuesday.

“We have different tools that we can use,” he said at a conference of the Mexican Autonomous Technological Institute (ITAM). “The reason why it deserves a discussion is we just want to be sure that we use the right instruments.”

“If that is about interest rates, if that’s about liquidity ... that’s the discussion we’re having,” he added.

Last week, ECB chief Mario Draghi said falling inflation expectations, driven in part by lower-than-expected demand for oil, have led the central bank to consider a wide variety of possible measures, including a deposit rate cut.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
