FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says QE must be big to be efficient -paper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure says QE must be big to be efficient -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Any programme of quantitative easing must be big to be efficient, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday in a newspaper interview.

“For it to be efficient, it has to be big,” Coeure told the Irish Times newspaper. “How big is big enough? This has to be an informed decision based on what we know are the transmission channels.”

Commenting on the ECB’s willingness to accept collateral from Greece in its financing operations, he said: “We have a rule that any government collateral can be accepted under monetary policy operations either only if its credit is rated well enough or, if it’s not well rated enough, if the country is under an EU/IMF programme.”

The ECB is on the verge of announcing a new scheme to buy euro zone government bonds known as quantitative easing, possibly as early as next week, to combat deflation and put the struggling economy back on a steady footing. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.