Coeure says "half-baked" govt reforms not helping ECB outlook

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Economic reforms by European governments have so far been "half-baked and half-hearted," and not helped authorities reach their inflation goals, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.

Since the crisis began, governments have undertaken "a series of half-baked and half-hearted structural reforms...That does not help supporting inflation expectations," Coeure told the Federal Reserve's monetary policy symposium here.