ECB to accept loan bundles as collateral
August 31, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

ECB to accept loan bundles as collateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks will soon be able to offer bundles of loans as collateral when they borrow money from the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Monday.

The decision is aimed at expanding the pool of collateral available to euro zone banks and stimulating lending, which has been slow as the economy struggles.

Initially, banks will only be able to use domestic assets - debt instruments backed by credit claims issued and held in their home country - the ECB said.

The national central banks are set to introduce the new rules at the start of November.

To read more about the ECB decision:

The national central banks are set to introduce the new rules at the start of November.

