Constancio says ECB has further tools it can use
September 8, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Constancio says ECB has further tools it can use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not run out of ammunition and can use further tools, but governments should do their share to revive euro zone growth, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio told CNN on Monday.

The ECB cut interest rates almost to zero last week and launched a new programme to buy asset-backed securities on top of the four-year loans it will offer banks in September to boost lending and revive the economy.

But the ECB can still do more if needed, Constancio said. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
