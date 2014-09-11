FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Constancio says cannot exclude QE - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would prefer not to be forced to spend billions of euros on government debt, also known as quantitative easing (QE), but it cannot rule it out, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said in comments published on Thursday.

“We hope that the recent package will be enough. But in view of our responsibility and our mandate, buying government bonds certainly is something we cannot exclude,” Constancio told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

“But we also know what it means and this is certainly something we would prefer not to be forced to do,” he added.

The ECB cut interest rates closer to zero last week and pledged to buy securitised loans on top of the four-year loans it will offer banks later this month to make it easier for them to lend more to companies and households. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

