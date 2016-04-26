ECB's Constancio: macroprudential policy should pre-emptive

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Central banks should have responsibilities over both monetary and macroprudential policies and their action should be both pre-emptive and strongly counter-cyclical, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

“Macroprudential policy is complementary to monetary policy and should share the same status as a policy area,” Constancio told a conference. “Both areas need to work in close co-operation; central banks are more sensitive to macro-financial stabilisation goals; they possess more information about financial markets and the economy.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)