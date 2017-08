FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Europe needs a comprehensive policy response to cut the high level of bad debt on bank balance sheets and more action is needed to address shortcomings in insolvency, collateral and taxation frameworks, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

