Europe should consider "small" public support for some banks -ECB's Constancio
July 7, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Europe should consider "small" public support for some banks -ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The recent sharp drop in bank share prices may require authorities to consider "small" public support for banks after previous failures to clean up the sector, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"The present situation, after a new round of reduced stock prices following Brexit, deserves a deep reflection about the offsetting of some market failures with a small public support to markedly improve the stability of some banking sectors," he told a conference in Madrid.

"Without this approach, the only solution available will be for supervisors to impose time limits for writing-off NPLs (non-performing loans) which realistically will then take several years to reach reasonable levels," Constancio said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

