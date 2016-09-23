FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB hoped for quicker boost from its stimulus: Constancio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

ECB hoped for quicker boost from its stimulus: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank had hoped that the euro zone economy would respond to its stimulus measures more quickly and is aware that low rates over a long period could raise financial stability risks, Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

"We all hoped that the reaction of the economy would have been much quicker as a result of the expansionary monetary policy we have put in place," Constancio told a conference in Frankfurt. "It is taking longer than anyone expected."

"We are aware that a low interest rate environment for a long period of time creates risks, risks in general to financial stability," he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.