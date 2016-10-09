Euro zone growth, inflation remain on track - ECB's Constancio

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Recent euro zone economic data remains consistent with the European Central Bank's projections, suggesting the bloc remains on the path envisaged in its September forecasts, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Sunday.

September inflation figures suggest that price growth will exceed 1 percent by next spring but this is predicated on the bank maintaining supportive financial conditions, Constancio said in Washington.

He added that the ECB has not started discussions about how and when it would end its 80 billion euro per month asset purchase programme and that it was now working on eliminating future challenges to its implementation. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)