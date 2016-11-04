FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Negative cbank rates are temporary but big balances sheets may stay: ECB
November 4, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 10 months ago

Negative cbank rates are temporary but big balances sheets may stay: ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Negative central bank interest rates are intended to be a temporary tool but enlarged balance sheets may be here to stay, functioning as a policy instrument, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

An environment with negative rates and positive inflation would be damaging for banks, savers and pensioners over the long term, so negative rates have to be phased out eventually, Constancio said at a conference in Chicago, adding that so far banks have mostly benefited from the ECB's negative deposit rate.

"Beyond the justifications provided by the crisis for the use of the size and composition of central banks' balance sheets as policy instrument, there are good arguments to preserve the instrument in the policy toolkit," Constancio said. "They stem from some structural changes that have occurred in financial markets."

"In particular: the increased role of secured money market transactions; the importance of a broad set of market rates beyond the overnight rate, in view of imperfections in arbitrage; the growing relevance of non-bank institutions in market-based finance; and finally, the scarcity of safe assets that affects the functioning of markets and the management of collateral." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
