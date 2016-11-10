Low euro zone core inflation a concern: ECB's Constancio

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The euro zone recovery is continuing and unemployment will drop below 10 percent next year but low core inflation remains a cause for concern, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"I feel confident that the recovery in the euro area will continue. It will consolidate itself... so by next year we will see the unemployment rate in single digits," Constancio told a business forum in Stockholm.

"A cause for concern is still the fact that core inflation ... is not accelerating and it's rather low," he added.

Annual unemployment in the euro area was last below 10 percent in 2009, when it rose to 9.6 percent. It peaked at 12 percent in 2013 and has been on a slow but steady decline since. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)