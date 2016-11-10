FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Low euro zone core inflation a concern: ECB's Constancio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Low euro zone core inflation a concern: ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The euro zone recovery is continuing and unemployment will drop below 10 percent next year but low core inflation remains a cause for concern, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"I feel confident that the recovery in the euro area will continue. It will consolidate itself... so by next year we will see the unemployment rate in single digits," Constancio told a business forum in Stockholm.

"A cause for concern is still the fact that core inflation ... is not accelerating and it's rather low," he added.

Annual unemployment in the euro area was last below 10 percent in 2009, when it rose to 9.6 percent. It peaked at 12 percent in 2013 and has been on a slow but steady decline since. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.