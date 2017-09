WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy will be accommodative in the foreseeable future, the bank’s Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

“... Monetary policy needs to be accommodative, as I expect to be the case for the foreseeable future in the euro area,” Constancio told a seminar at the Levy Economics Institute. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)