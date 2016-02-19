FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio: may 'decide to act' if inflation recovery delayed
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio: may 'decide to act' if inflation recovery delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not committed yet to any decision for its next meeting on March 10, but may decide to act if it determines that a recovery in inflation is getting pushed back further into the future, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

“The main thing for us discussing our decisions is the prospect for inflation going forward. We don’t expect to reach our goal in a short time, but to go in that direction,” Constancio said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

“If the conclusion of the Governing Council is that that path is at stake and that the delay in normalizing may get bigger...it may decide to act,” he said.

The ECB is trying to push inflation, now running around zero, back towards 2 percent. However, low energy prices, lackluster growth and weak lending growth are expected to keep inflation well below target for years to come. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.