FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Negative rates not needed in U.S. for now -ECB's Constancio
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 13, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Negative rates not needed in U.S. for now -ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more comments from Constancio, background)

By Richard Leong

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., April 13 (Reuters) - Negative deposit rates are not required as a monetary fix for the United States at the moment, in contrast with the euro zone, which is struggling with deflation risk, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy, while far from robust, has been growing at a steady pace, and has seen some improvement in price growth since hitting a post-crisis low earlier this year.

On the other hand, the euro zone has booked back-to-back months of negative headline inflation, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

“We are in a totally different universe,” Constancio said in a response to a question after speaking at a conference here. “It doesn’t justify for the U.S. to do this right now.”

Constancio spoke about monetary policy in a tough global economy at a conference sponsored by the Levy Economics Institute.

Traders are speculating whether the ECB would consider more stimulus after cutting deposit rates for euro zone banks deeper into negative territory and expanding its bond purchase program earlier this year.

The ECB’s cuts in interest rates have helped improve euro zone banks’ profitability the past few years, Constancio said, adding that the drop in borrowing costs has spurred lending and the overall economy.

Adoption of negative interest rates by the ECB and Bank of Japan have stoked talk about whether the Federal Reserve might embark on the same path.

For now, the ECB has not sought out other unconventional tools to help the euro zone economy.

When asked about “helicopter money,” or sending money directly to citizens, Constancio said such a move “wouldn’t make a difference.”

A storm of protest erupted in Germany after ECB President Mario Draghi last month described the idea of “helicopter money” as a “very interesting”, if unexamined, concept. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.