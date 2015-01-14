FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says risk of deflation higher than a year ago -paper
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi says risk of deflation higher than a year ago -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - There is a higher risk of deflation in the euro zone now than a year ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told German weekly Die Zeit in an interview.

“That means that the risk of deflation is still low, but it is definitely higher than a year ago,” Draghi was quoted as saying in the interview that will be published on Thursday.

He added that lower oil prices were good, although not so good in the sense that they influence inflation expectations. The danger was that consumers start to doubt whether inflation will go back up to 2 percent soon, or even in five years.

“And that alone would increase the danger of a recession,” Draghi said.

Euro zone consumer prices turned negative in December. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
