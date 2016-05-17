FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone still faces risk of deflation - ECB's Visco tells paper
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Euro zone still faces risk of deflation - ECB's Visco tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone still faces the risk of a protracted fall in prices, European Central Bank rate setter Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday, adding this was a greater concern to him than the impact of the ECB’s ultra-loose monetary policy on savers.

“I am more worried about deflation. This is the worst thing that can happen,” ECB Governing Council member Visco told German paper Handelsblatt.

“With this come bankruptcies and very negative effects on the real economy. I believe we still face a concrete deflation risk,” the Bank of Italy governor added.

German savers, banks and some policy makers have complained that the ECB’s low interest rate and money-printing programme, aimed at reviving inflation, were curbing their profits. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.