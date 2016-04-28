FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

ECB should raise rates "the second inflation rises again" - BuBa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates “the second inflation rises again”, Andreas Dombret an executive board member of Germany’s Bundesbank, said on Thursday.

Dombret said the German central bank had no problem with the ECB’s ultra-low interest rates while inflation remained at the current low levels but said such policy should not last “a day longer than absolutely necessary.”

He was speaking at an event organised by Germany’s savings banks, which have been among the most vocal critics of the ECB’s ultra low rates, saying the squeeze their margins. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

