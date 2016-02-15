RPT-ECB chief Draghi says ready to act in March

(Repeats to alerts)

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to ease policy in March if the financial market turmoil or the pass-through effect of low energy prices reduces inflation expectations, President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

“First, we will examine the strength of the pass-through of low imported inflation to domestic wage and price formation and to inflation expectations,” Draghi told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

“Second, in the light of the recent financial turmoil, we will analyse the state of transmission of our monetary impulses by the financial system and in particular by banks,” Draghi said.

“If either of these two factors entail downward risks to price stability, we will not hesitate to act.”

At the ECB’s last policy meeting Draghi raised the prospect of further policy easing in March as inflation expectations sink on tumbling energy prices, raising the risk that low inflation becomes embedded and the ECB loses it credibility.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, one of Draghi’s key allies, also warned over the weekend that recent financial market turmoil could also delay the return of inflation to the ECB’s target of nearly 2 percent, a further hint that the ECB may need to take action at its next meeting.

In December, the ECB cuts its deposit rate by 10 basis point to -0.3 percent and extended its asset buy by six months, taking the programme to 1.5 trillion euros. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)