FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says euro zone at risk of lasting economic damage
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

ECB's Draghi says euro zone at risk of lasting economic damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Years of weak growth have eroded euro zone productivity, raising the risk of permanent damage to its economic health, the European Central Bank’s president said on Thursday, underscoring his argument that monetary policy alone cannot end the bloc’s economic malady.

“There are many understandable political reasons to delay structural reform, but there are few good economic ones. The cost of delay is simply too high,” Mario Draghi told the Brussels Economic Forum.

“We do not let inflation undershoot our objective for longer than is avoidable given the nature of the shocks we face,” Draghi said. “For others, it means devoting every effort to ensuring that output is returned to potential before subpar growth causes lasting damage.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.