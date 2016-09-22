FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Excess banking capacity a key drag on euro zone lenders: Draghi
September 22, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

Excess banking capacity a key drag on euro zone lenders: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - With euro zone banks still enjoying the positive impact of low interest rates, overcapacity in the financial sector may be the key hurdle weighing on profitability, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"Overcapacity in some national banking sectors, and the ensuing intensity of competition, exacerbates this squeeze on margins," Draghi told a conference. "Such over-capacity also means the sector does not operate at the efficient frontier, which is one reason why cost-to-income ratios remain high in some countries." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
