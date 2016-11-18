FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 9 months ago

ECB stimulus withdrawal needs self-sustaining inflation: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will focus on whether a recovery in euro zone inflation can sustain itself even if its exceptional monetary stimulus is withdrawn when deciding on policy, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"Going forward, our assessment will depend on whether we see a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation towards that objective," Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.

"And that means that inflation convergence towards 2 percent is durable, even with a reduction in monetary accommodation. Inflation dynamics, in other words, need to be self-sustained." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

