ECB will decide on stimulus on Dec. 8: Draghi

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will decide at its Dec. 8 meeting on the continuation of its stimulus programme, President Mario Draghi said on Monday, effectively quashing speculation about a delay in the decision to January.

"At our monetary policy meeting in December we'll assess the various options that would allow the Governing Council to preserve the very substantial degree of monetary accommodation necessary to secure the sustained convergence of inflation towards levels below but close to 2 percent over the medium term," Draghi said.

"This is a Governing Council decision that will be taken in December," he added in response to a parliamentarian's question. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)