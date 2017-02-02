FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe must remain committed to openness: Draghi
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
February 2, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

Europe must remain committed to openness: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Europe needs to fix its mistakes and reinforce its commitment to economic openness to protect wealth and political security, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"It is clear what the way ahead is for our union," Draghi said in Ljubljana. "Not to turn away from what has worked: our model of economic openness reinforced by our single currency. But to put right the mistakes that have prevented it from working as well as it should." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke)

