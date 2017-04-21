FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Growth improving but ECB accommodation still needed: Draghi
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 4 months ago

Growth improving but ECB accommodation still needed: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Global growth and trade appear to be picking up strength but risks for the euro zone economy remain tilted to the downside, so 'very substantial' accommodation is still necessary, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

In a statement largely reflecting the bank's March policy statement, Draghi said that while the risk of deflation has largely disappeared, underlying inflation has shown no convincing upward trend.

"There are signs that the recovery is broadening across countries and sectors," Draghi said in a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington. "There are also signs of a somewhat brighter global recovery and increasing global trade."

Draghi said that inflation -- 1.5 percent in March -- would likely fluctuate around its current level in the coming months, mainly reflecting exchange rate and energy price movements. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.