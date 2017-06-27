PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINTRA, Portugal, June 27 The euro zone still needs "considerable" monetary support from the European Central Bank even as its economy recovers steadily and inflation picks up, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones," Draghi said at the ECB's annual policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
"However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and self-sustaining." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)
* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018