Draghi calls for "quantum leap" in European integration

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Describing the euro zone economy as “steadily recovering”, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a “quantum leap” ahead in European integration that would see countries share more sovereignty.

A week after the ECB began its programme of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, Draghi said the bank’s stimulus, along with lower oil prices and structural reforms in euro zone economies, were helping support growth in the 19-country bloc.

“We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily recovering economic situation in the euro area,” he said in the text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference.

“Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking hold,” he added. “Confidence among firms and consumers is rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides.”