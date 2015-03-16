FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi calls for "quantum leap" in European integration
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Draghi calls for "quantum leap" in European integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Describing the euro zone economy as “steadily recovering”, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a “quantum leap” ahead in European integration that would see countries share more sovereignty.

A week after the ECB began its programme of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, Draghi said the bank’s stimulus, along with lower oil prices and structural reforms in euro zone economies, were helping support growth in the 19-country bloc.

“We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily recovering economic situation in the euro area,” he said in the text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference.

“Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking hold,” he added. “Confidence among firms and consumers is rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.