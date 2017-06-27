(Adds analyst, market reaction)
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
SINTRA, Portugal, June 27 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi opened the door to tweaks in the bank's
aggressive stimulus policy on Tuesday, fuelling market
expectations that the ECB will announce a reduction of stimulus
as soon as September.
But any change in the bank's stance, which includes sub-zero
rates and massive bond purchases, should be gradual as
"considerable" monetary support is still needed and the rebound
in inflation will also depend on favourable global financing
conditions.
"A constant policy stance will become more accommodative,
and the central bank can accompany the recovery by adjusting the
parameters of its policy instruments – not in order to tighten
the policy stance, but to keep it broadly unchanged," Draghi
told an ECB conference in Sintra, Portugal.
His comments sent the euro half a percent higher as
investors took them as a signal the ECB was preparing to
announce a cut in massive bond purchases as soon as September.
With its 2.3-trillion-euro asset buys running until the end
of the year, the ECB will have to decide in the third quarter
whether to extend or wind down the purchases, reconciling an
apparent contradiction between healthy growth and weak
inflation.
"Today Draghi moved his first step towards indicating that
ECB monetary policy will become less accommodative in 2018,"
UniCredit economic Marco Valli said. "Unless an unexpected shock
materialises, a formal tapering announcement is likely to come
at the ECB monetary policy meeting scheduled on 7 September."
But Draghi also played down expectations for a speedy
withdrawal of stimulus, suggesting that any normalisation will
be drawn out.
"There are strong grounds for prudence in the adjustment of
monetary policy parameters, even when accompanying the
recovery," he said. "Any adjustments to our stance have to be
made gradually, and only when the improving dynamics that
justify them appear sufficiently secure."
Growth accelerating and holding firmly above trends argues
for a reduction in stimulus but persistent labour market slack
and commodity price shocks bolster arguments for restraint.
Inflation has undershot the ECB's target of almost 2 percent
for over four years but Draghi also hinted at a willingness to
look through some of the factors holding down price growth.
"While there are still factors that are weighing on the path
of inflation, at present they are mainly temporary factors that
typically the central bank can look through," he said.
"All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening
recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been
replaced by reflationary ones."
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)