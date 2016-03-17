Draghi says ECB rates to remain low or lower

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he expected interest rates to remain low, or even lower than now, for a considerable period.

Speaking after briefing EU leaders on the economic outlook at a Brussels summit, Draghi told reporters: “The Governing Council expects the interest rates to remain at present, or at lower levels ... for an extended period of time and well beyond the end of our asset purchase programme.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski)