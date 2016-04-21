FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Euro zone economic recovery to continue - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - There is ongoing growth in the euro zone economy and this should continue, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“We expect the economic recovery to proceed,” Draghi told a news conference, although he added that global risks and a low pace of reform by governments within the currency bloc were weighing.

“Broad financing conditions in the euro area have improved. The pass-through of the monetary policy stimulus to firms and households, notably through the banking system, is strengthening.”

He said monetary policy would remain loose for an extended period of time. (Written by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

