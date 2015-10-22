Draghi calls on euro zone countries to back up monetary policy

VALETTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday monetary policy could not solve the euro zone’s economic problems alone, and called on countries to take additional actions alongside.

“Monetary policy should not be the only game in town,” he told a news conference in Malta. “All countries should strive for growth-friendly fiscal policies.”

Earlier, Draghi said there were negative risks to the euro zone’s already weak growth.

”The risks to the euro area growth outlook remain on the downside reflecting in particular the heightened uncertainties regarding developments in emerging market economies, which have the potential to further weigh on global growth and foreign demand for euro area exports, he said.