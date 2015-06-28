FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB considers tightening emergency funding for Greek banks - sources
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

ECB considers tightening emergency funding for Greek banks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy setters are considering keeping Emergency Liquidity Assistance open to Greek banks on Monday but imposing a higher valuation discount on the security they offer in return for the funding, people familiar with the matter said.

If the haircut on the assets Greek banks give for Emergency Liquidity Assistance is increased, it would, however, curb their use of such finance.

“There is a possibility of an extension,” said one of the people with direct knowledge of the ongoing telephone discussion among the ECB’s decision-making Governing Council, adding that a bigger ‘haircut’ is being discussed.

Because this valuation calculation is not publicised, it would not be clear how much of the ELA banks could use. The limit for such funding is now at roughly 89 billion euros ($99 billion), sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.