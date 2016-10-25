FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says euro remains vulnerable without banking union
October 25, 2016 / 5:00 PM / in 10 months

Draghi says euro remains vulnerable without banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Record-low interest rates in the euro area are not the new normal, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, adding that the single currency area will remain vulnerable without a full monetary and banking union.

"New normal certainly not. We will get out of these measures when price stability has been reached in a sustainable way without the extraordinary monetary support of today," he said during a question and answer session after a lecture in Berlin.

"We should not lose sight of the fact that if the monetary union is not finished, if the banking union is not completed, if the capital markets union isn't achieved, these risks remain on our radar," he added.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel

