ECB raises GDP forecasts, sees zero inflation in 2015
March 5, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

ECB raises GDP forecasts, sees zero inflation in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
raised its economic growth forecasts on Thursday but cut its
inflation projection for 2015 to zero, reflecting the impact of
last year's sharp drop in oil prices and euro weakness.
    Its last outlook, in December, was finalised before crude
oil prices bottomed out. 
    "The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro
area remain on the downside but have diminished following recent
monetary policy decisions and the fall in oil prices," ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference after a regular
policy meeting on Thursday.
    The bank now sees GDP growth accelerating to 1.5 percent in
2015 from last year's 0.9 percent and ahead of its December
forecast for 1.0 percent. It foresees GDP growth of 1.9 percent
in 2016, higher than December's forecast, and of 2.1 percent in
2017.
    It cut its 2015 inflation forecast to zero percent from 0.7
percent seen in December and raised the 2016 forecast to 1.5
percent from December's 1.3 percent. It sees inflation rising to
1.8 percent -- near the ECB's target of just under 2 percent --
in 2017.  
    Draghi said the adjustments reflected the impact of lower
oil prices, the weaker euro and the effects of the ECB's recent
monetary policy measures.
    
    The following are the bank's new forecasts for growth and
inflation. Previous figures are in brackets. All figures are
percent.
               2015          2016       2017
GDP growth  1.5  (1.0)    1.9  (1.5)    2.1
Inflation*  0.0  (0.7)    1.5  (1.3)    1.8
    
    * Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

 (Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

